Submit on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: GovSat 1 [SES 16]; Date: 31 January 2018, 2225 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite was placed in a supersynchronous transfer orbit. There were no plans to recover the rocket’s first stage.

Related Post:MUOS-3 launch set for 21 JanuaryUnited Launch Alliance launches NROL-52 mission for NRONROL-52 launch further delayed – no new dateULA Atlas V NROL-52 set for no earlier than 14 OctoberLaunch date for Lockheed Martin-built CLIO set for 16 SeptemberULA Atlas V GPS IIF-12 launch set for 5 FebruaryDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Atlas V to launch OA-6 mission for Orbital ATK and NASA on 23 MarchSovrn