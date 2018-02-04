Submit on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Zhangheng-1 [China Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite (CSES-1)] plus six piggyback satellites; Date: 2 February 2018, 0751 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. All satellites were successfully deployed into their target orbit.

