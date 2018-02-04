Submit on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 22:53

NSR’s industry-first In-Orbit Servicing Markets (IoSM) report finds the nascent in-orbit servicing market poised for growth, and forecasts a total market of over US$3 billion in the next 10 years. Life extension services drive most of this revenue, as many in-orbit service providers plan to enter the market in the next five years servicing commercial and government customers with additional solutions to fleet management.

