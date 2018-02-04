Submit on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 22:58

Rocket: SS 520 No. 5; Payload: TRICOM 1R; Date: 3 February 2018, 0503 UTC; Launch site: Uchinoura Space Center, Japan. The rocket about the size of a utility pole, measuring 10 meters in length and 50 centimeters in diameter, delivered its payload to its intended orbit, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

