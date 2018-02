Submit on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 22:57

NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne have cleared a significant milestone toward the first crewed flight of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) with the latest successful test firing of an RS-25 engine, which powers the heavy-lift rocket’s first stage.

