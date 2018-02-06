Submit on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 22:58

Energia corporation has been designated as the developer of the Super-Heavy Space Launch Vehicle System (SH SLVS). Subcontractors include enterprises of the State Corporation Roskosmos: RSC Progress, TsENKI, etc.

