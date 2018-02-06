Submit on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 22:57

A new deployable antenna reflector was qualified at the end of last year by Thales Alenia Space’s plant in Toulouse. Designed for the company’s future communications satellites, especially the Spacebus NEO product line, this new antenna reflector is 2.6 meters in diameter and features a highly standardised design. It will also adapt to changing geostationary telecom mission requirements.

