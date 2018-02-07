Roskosmos may order 2 Angara-1.2 rockets in 2019-2020 to launch Gonets-M
The construction of two Angara launch vehicles may be ordered in 2019-2020 in order to put Gonets-M satellites into orbit from Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
