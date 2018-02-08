Submit on Thursday, February 8th, 2018 22:58

Eurovision Media Services – the business arm of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – and Eutelsat announced the renewal and expansion of their partnership for capacity in Ku-band via a number of contracts on the Eutelsat 10A satellite.

