Submit on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 22:59

Roskosmos has delayed the launch of a Soyuz rocket carrying a Progress cargo ship by two days after Sunday’s planned lift-off was aborted at the last minute.

Related Post:Satellite TV turns 4020 years of commercial Proton launchesAirbus Defence and Space opens Skynet ground station in Australia40 years of European space tracking(Almost) 10 years ago: first EELV launchFirst A2100 communications satellite marks 15 years of on-orbit operationsForty years of MeteosatFour decades of tracking European spacecraftSovrn