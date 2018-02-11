Submit on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 22:56

According to Euroconsult’s newly-published report, FSS Operators: Benchmarks & Performance Reveiw, the size of the FSS market has been relatively stable over the last five years (US$11.3 billion), but behind this total significant changes have played out.

