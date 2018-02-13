Eutelsat 16C satellite deorbited after 17 years and 10 months
Submit on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 22:58
Designed for a contractual orbital life of 10 years, the Eutelsat 16C/SESAT telecommunications satellite has now been deorbited after 17 years and 10 months of operational service.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.