Progress vessel on slow trip to the ISS
Submit on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1a; Payload: Progress MS-08 [Progress P69]; Date: 13 February 2018, 0813 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress cargo transportation spacecraft developed and built by RSC Energia was successfully put into a low Earth orbit.
