NASA ends use of Tropospheric Emission Spectrometer (TES)
Submit on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 22:58
On 31 January NASA ended the Tropospheric Emission Spectrometer’s (TES) almost 14-year operation. Launched in 2004 on NASA’s Aura spacecraft, TES was the first instrument designed to monitor ozone in the lowest layers of the atmosphere directly from space. Its high-resolution observations led to new measurements of atmospheric gases that have altered our understanding of the Earth system.
