Submit on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 22:57

Ball Aerospace delivered the TIRS-2 Flight Cryocooler for the Landsat 9 TIRS-2 instrument ahead of schedule to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC). Achieving this milestone early will allow GSFC additional time and options during the instrument integration and test phase.

