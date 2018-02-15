Vector announces 5 orbital launch reservation with Open Cosmos
Vector, a nanosatellite launch company, and Open Cosmos, a space mission provider, announced an agreement to reserve five orbital launches between 2019 and 2023 on the Vector-R launch vehicle. The announcement comes in advance of Vector’s first orbital launch in July.
