Submit on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 22:58

Vector, a nanosatellite launch company, and Open Cosmos, a space mission provider, announced an agreement to reserve five orbital launches between 2019 and 2023 on the Vector-R launch vehicle. The announcement comes in advance of Vector’s first orbital launch in July.

