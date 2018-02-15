Vinci completes subsystems qualification campaigns
The re-ignitable Vinci engine, which will power the upper stage of the Ariane 6 launcher, has now successfully completed its last two subsystems qualification campaigns (M6 and M7) with 140 engine tests conducted.
