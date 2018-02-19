Submit on Monday, February 19th, 2018 22:59

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), at Mars since 2006, put itself into a precautionary standby mode on 15 February in response to sensing an unexpectedly low battery voltage.

Related Post:No more GLONASS launch required in 2013Thales Alenia Space to build plant in Leuven, BelgiumRaytheon completes CDR for GPS OCX software iteration 1.5Andrews Space delivers four more cargo module power units to OrbitalEutelsat transfers frequencies to SESArabsat selects Kratos’ Compass network management solutionVia Sat Brasil takes Eutelsat 3B Ka-band capacityATK (Aerospace Group) results FY 2014Sovrn