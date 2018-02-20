Submit on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 22:58

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) newest weather satellite, Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S (GOES-S), is scheduled to launch on 1 March.

