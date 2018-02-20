Submit on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 22:59

On 16 February 2018, standalone check-outs of the Soyuz-ST-B LV Control System began in the Guiana Space Center as part of the O3b launch campaign which is to result in orbital injection of the four European telecommunication satellites.

