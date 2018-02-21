Satellite News

10 years of laser communications in space

On 21 February 2008, the German radar satellite TerraSAR-X and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency satellite NFIRE, both equipped with Laser Communication Terminals (LCT) manufactured by Tesat-Spacecom, established the first successful and stable orbital laser link.

