Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Paz (again)

Submit on Wednesday, February 21st, 2018 22:59

SpaceX called off an attempted launch of its Falcon 9 rocket due to strong high-altitude winds. The Falcon 9 launcher was scheduled to lift off at 1417 UTC from Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA.

