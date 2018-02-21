Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Paz (again)
SpaceX called off an attempted launch of its Falcon 9 rocket due to strong high-altitude winds. The Falcon 9 launcher was scheduled to lift off at 1417 UTC from Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA.
