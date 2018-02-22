Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: PAZ, Microsat-2a, Microsat-2b; Date: 22 February 2018, 1417 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. Ten minutes after launch, the PAZ satellite separated from the launcher and will soon be positioned at its 514 km orbit.

