Delay of the day II: H-2A/IGS Optical 6
Submit on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 22:57
A bad weather forecast has prompted Japanese space officials to delay the launch of an H-2A rocket with a high-resolution government-owned reconnaissance satellite by at least 48 hours until 27 February (UTC).
