JAXA, Sony to demo laser communications system aboard ISS
Submit on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 22:54
JAXA, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. and Sony Corporation made a co-operative research agreement with respect to conducting the on-orbit demonstrations of laser communications system. This research to be executed in the Kibo module on the International Space Station (ISS) aims at establishing a communications system of mass data between spacecraft and that which connects Earth and Space.
