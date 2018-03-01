Submit on Thursday, March 1st, 2018 22:58

The four O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites for Arianespace’s first Soyuz mission of 2018 have been integrated with their launcher’s Fregat upper stage, marking a key milestone as preparations continue for a 6 March lift-off from French Guiana.

