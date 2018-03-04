Update: Atlas V lifts off with latest U.S. meteorological satellite
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) GOES-S weather satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket on 1 March 2018, 2202 UTC from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and has successfully established communications.
