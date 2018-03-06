Falcon 9 launches Spanish comsat
Submit on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Hispasat 30W-6; Date: 6 March 2018, 0533 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite was deployed to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) approximately 33 minutes after launch.
Related Post:Proton M ascent unit integration started at BaikonurOrbcomm switches to Falcon 9Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Proton M lofts two Ekspress satellitesNOAA signs first U.S. Government deal with SES for O3b capacitySTS-133 delayed until end of the monthTrain crash won’t delay GLONASS launchDnepr lofts six satellites in cluster launchSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.