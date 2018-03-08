Cobbett Hill Earthstation is first to take Amos-17 capacity
Submit on Thursday, March 8th, 2018 22:56
Spacecom announced that Cobbett Hill Earthstation has entered into a long term agreement for C-Band capacity covering the Sub-Sahara region on the Amos-17 communication satellite.
Related Post:GRACE mission making plans for final science data collectionAirbus completes first GRACE-FO satellite for NASA/JPLSatellite Data Show 2004 Sumatra Earthquake Changed Gravity in the RegionIridium adds 8th launch with SpaceX for satellite rideshareGOCE fully operational againAirbus receives go-ahead for twin GRACE-FO satellitesAstrium-built Hotbird 10 satellite for Eutelsat ready for serviceMeteosat-6 re-orbited after record time in orbitSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.