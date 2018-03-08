Satellite News

Cobbett Hill Earthstation is first to take Amos-17 capacity

Spacecom announced that Cobbett Hill Earthstation has entered into a long term agreement for C-Band capacity covering the Sub-Sahara region on the Amos-17 communication satellite.

