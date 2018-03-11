Soyuz launches four O3b satellites
Submit on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b/Fregat; Payload: four O3b satellites; Date: 9 March 2018, 710:06 UTC; Launch site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. Soyuz deployed its four passengers during a flight of approximately 2 hrs., 22 min. This included the propulsion of Soyuz’ first three stages, as well as four burns of its Fregat upper stage.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.