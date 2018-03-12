Submit on Monday, March 12th, 2018 22:58

The Antenna Systems Division (ASD) of Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) announced it has signed an agreement to purchase the limited-motion satellite antenna family from Viasat Inc.

Related Post:Hughes signs contract with TerreStarTerrestar Networks Chooses Arianespace to Launch Terrestar-1Hughes Wins Multiple Contracts From ThurayaHughes Wins Multiple Contracts By ThurayaGilat’s Spacenet Announces Contract ExtensionsIntegral Systems to provide ProtoStar with ground systemSAT Corp. To Supply System To Advantech For Saudi Aramco NetworkSpaceway 3, BSAT-3A pre-launch detailsSovrn