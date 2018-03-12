Submit on Monday, March 12th, 2018 22:59

ILS and UK headquartered Effective Space announce their intent to contract to deliver two of Effective Space’s “Space Drone” spacecraft into orbit. The Proton Briz M rideshare launch is planned for 2020 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

