Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Air Force awards launch services contracts to SpaceX and ULA

Submit on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 22:59

The U.S. Air Force announced the award of two Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) launch service contracts.

Related Post:Planetary Disks Slow Stellar RotationA New View of QuasarsEarth-Sized Planets Could Be NearbyPowerful Explosion is a Taste of What’s to ComeLow-power mode for Cluster satellite successfully implementedNew View on PulsarsHuygens Data Used to Measure Titan’s PebblesSaturn’s Ring Spokes are BackSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«