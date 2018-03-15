Air Force awards launch services contracts to SpaceX and ULA
Submit on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 22:59
The U.S. Air Force announced the award of two Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) launch service contracts.
Related Post:Planetary Disks Slow Stellar RotationA New View of QuasarsEarth-Sized Planets Could Be NearbyPowerful Explosion is a Taste of What’s to ComeLow-power mode for Cluster satellite successfully implementedNew View on PulsarsHuygens Data Used to Measure Titan’s PebblesSaturn’s Ring Spokes are BackSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.