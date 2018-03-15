Airbus launches photonics payload technology project – OPTIMA
Submit on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 22:57
Airbus has launched the OPTIMA project, which will deliver a proof of concept demonstrator for the use of photonic payloads in telecommunications satellites.
