Submit on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 22:57

Airbus has launched the OPTIMA project, which will deliver a proof of concept demonstrator for the use of photonic payloads in telecommunications satellites.

Related Post:Planetary Disks Slow Stellar RotationA New View of QuasarsEarth-Sized Planets Could Be NearbyPowerful Explosion is a Taste of What’s to ComeLow-power mode for Cluster satellite successfully implementedNew View on PulsarsHuygens Data Used to Measure Titan’s PebblesSaturn’s Ring Spokes are BackSovrn