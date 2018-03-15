Submit on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 22:56

Thales Alenia Space has shipped the broadband radiometer (BBR), a scientific instrument for the European Space Agency’s Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer (EarthCARE) satellite mission. Designed and built by Thales Alenia Space in the United Kingdom, it was shipped to satellite prime contractor Airbus integration centre in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

