Aerojet Rocketdyne ships Starliner re-entry thrusters
Submit on Sunday, March 18th, 2018 22:58
Aerojet Rocketdyne recently completed delivery of all of the crew module engines for Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft.
