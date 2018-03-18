Submit on Sunday, March 18th, 2018 22:57

The Fourth Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the main contractor for the Chinese space programme, officially unveiled a new subordinate entity to build space-based Internet services using 80 small satellites.

