Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Land Survey Satellite 4 (Ludikancha Weixing 4, LKW-4); Date: 17 March 2018, 0710 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China. China’s main space contractor CASC confirmed that launch had been successfully towards a 500 km altitude Sun-synchronous orbit less than an hour after lift-off.

