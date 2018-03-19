Submit on Monday, March 19th, 2018 22:58

GovSat-1 has entered operational service, to provide secure communications to governmental and institutional users. GovSat-1 is the first satellite of GovSat, a public private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and satellite operator SES.

Related Post:SES-8 enters operationsNASA extends LADEE moon exploring satellite missionOptus to operate NBN satellitesEBU and Newtec sign multimillion euro contractExoMars Orbiter core module completedJWST Near Infrared Camera arrives at GSFCAriane 5 arrives for September dual-payload missionSatellite Dish Television – What You Should KnowSovrn