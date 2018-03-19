Sentinel-3B arrives at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Submit on Monday, March 19th, 2018 22:59
The Sentinel-3B satellite was shipped from Thales Alenia Space’s Cannes plant last week.
Related Post:SES-8 enters operationsNASA extends LADEE moon exploring satellite missionOptus to operate NBN satellitesEBU and Newtec sign multimillion euro contractExoMars Orbiter core module completedJWST Near Infrared Camera arrives at GSFCAriane 5 arrives for September dual-payload missionSatellite Dish Television – What You Should KnowSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, March 19th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.