SpaceDataHighway starts full Copernicus service
Submit on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 22:58
The Airbus-operated SpaceDataHighway has begun regularly relaying data from the Sentinel-2A satellite, after the successful end of the commissioning period. This marks the start of the SpaceDataHighway service using all four Copernicus Sentinel satellites and the beginning of a new era for space-based imagery users.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.