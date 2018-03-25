Launch of GSAT-6A set for 29 March
The 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), GSLV-F08 with GSAT-6A as its payload is scheduled for launch on 29 March at 1126 UTC.
