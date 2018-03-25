Submit on Sunday, March 25th, 2018 22:59

The 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), GSLV-F08 with GSAT-6A as its payload is scheduled for launch on 29 March at 1126 UTC.

Related Post:Radarsat-2 Passes NRC Aerospace TestNorthrop Grumman qualifies rad-hard 1Mbit EEPROM nonvolatile memoryNRC report: NASA neglects small satellite missionsNRC says NASA should address TDRSS future soonNew acoustic test facility for ISRO satellitesCBERS-2B to undergo environmental testsLockheed Martin completes acoustic test of first AEHF satelliteAEHF SV-2 completes acoustic testingSovrn