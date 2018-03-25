Submit on Sunday, March 25th, 2018 22:58

ESA’s Light satellite Launch opportunities initiative is investigating possible low-cost launch services based on Ariane 6, Vega and Vega-C efficiently combining payloads in the same mission and offering a standardised service to customers.

