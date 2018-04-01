10 more Iridium NEXT satellites in space
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 10 Iridium NEXT satellites; Date: 30 March 2018, 1413 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. All 10 new satellites have successfully communicated with the Iridium Satellite Network Operations Center and are preparing to begin testing.
