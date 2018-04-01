China launches three high-res imaging satellites
Submit on Sunday, April 1st, 2018 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-1 02, Gaofen-1 03 and Gaofen-1 04; Date: 1 April 2018, 0322 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellites Launch Center, China. The satellites were put into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of around 645 kilometres.;
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 1st, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.