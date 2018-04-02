Alcomsat-1 handed over to Algeria
The in-orbit delivery ceremony of Alcomsat-1 was held on 1 April at the headquarters of Algeria Space Agency (ASAL); the In-Orbit Delivery & Final Acceptance Certificate was signed.
