Bangabandhu Satellite-1 at Cape Canaveral
Submit on Monday, April 2nd, 2018 22:57
Bangabandhu Satellite-1 left Thales Alenia Space’s Cannes plant on 28 March and has arrived at Cape Canaveral on 30 March.
