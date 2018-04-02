Chinese space station re-enters Earth’s atmosphere
The Chinese Tiangong-1 space station burned up in the atmosphere over the southern part of the Pacific Ocean. According to the Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the vast majority of its debris did not reach the Earth.
