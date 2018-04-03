Submit on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 22:56

Deep Space Industries (DSI) announced that it has signed a contract to provide its Comet water-based satellite propulsion systems for the BlackSky Earth observation constellation of smallsats.

Related Post:Dispelling the Myths About Satellite TV3D and Satellite TV – The Next Generation of Sports EntertainmentSatellite TV Brings Everything But the PopcornNFL Sunday Ticket Versus MLB Extra InningsHow About Football Stadiums With 100s of High Definition Cameras Controllable By Viewers?A Sport For Every Season With Satellite TV PackagesSports Fans Gather Around Satellite TVSovrn