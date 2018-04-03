Submit on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 22:57

SSL was selected by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and build critical equipment for the Europa Clipper spacecraft that will explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons.

